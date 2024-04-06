Top Stories
Sacha Baron Cohen &amp; Isla Fisher's Divorce Has Been in the Works for Years, Insider Claims

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Friend Reveals Alleged Incident That Led to Her Split from Husband Ryan Anderson

Apr 06, 2024 at 10:40 am
By JJ Staff

Zendaya Wears Two Chic Outfits While Promoting 'Challengers' in Paris

Zendaya is taking over Paris!

The 27-year-old Emmy-winning actress wore a green and white checkered print dress as she attended a press event for her new movie Challengers on Saturday morning (April 6) held at the Maison De L’Amerique Latine in Paris, France.

Later that afternoon, Zendaya changed into a lime-green outfit for a photo call for her new movie held at Hotel Crillon.

Zendaya was joined at the two events by her co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist along with director Luca Guadagnino.

Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Challengers hits theaters on April 26 – watch the latest trailer here!

FYI: Both of Zendaya‘s outfits are by Louis Vuitton.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Challengers, Josh O’Connor, Luca Guadagnino, Mike Faist, Zendaya