Calvin Harris' Wife Vick Hope Reveals if She Listens to Taylor Swift

Calvin Harris‘ wife Vick Hope is revealing whether her music preferences include her husband’s ex-girlfriend!

If you weren’t aware, Calvin dated Taylor Swift for just over a year from 2015 to 2016.

During Monday’s (April 8) episode of her BBC Radio 1 show Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie, the media personality got candid about Taylor‘s music.

Keep reading to find out more…

“As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” Vick said. “That’s just when I get my little fill — just a little fill.”

She added, “Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it’s done.”

