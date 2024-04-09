'The Outsiders' Musical Debuts Stunning Production Photos, Broadway Show Produced by Angelina Jolie

The Broadway musical The Outsiders will celebrate its official opening night this week and the production has released a stunning set of photos.

The musical is adapted from S.E. Hinton‘s seminal book and Francis Ford Coppola‘s iconic movie. The story is set in 1967 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and follows Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” as they battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt joined the producing team after they fell in love with the musical during its pre-Broadway run in La Jolla, California last year.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Angelina told People. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

