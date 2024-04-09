Top Stories
Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, &amp; More

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery &amp; Music Career Status

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 4:05 pm
By JJ Staff

'The Outsiders' Musical Debuts Stunning Production Photos, Broadway Show Produced by Angelina Jolie

'The Outsiders' Musical Debuts Stunning Production Photos, Broadway Show Produced by Angelina Jolie

The Broadway musical The Outsiders will celebrate its official opening night this week and the production has released a stunning set of photos.

The musical is adapted from S.E. Hinton‘s seminal book and Francis Ford Coppola‘s iconic movie. The story is set in 1967 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and follows Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” as they battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt joined the producing team after they fell in love with the musical during its pre-Broadway run in La Jolla, California last year.

Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Angelina told People. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Get tickets now to see The Outsiders on Broadway and watch a music video below.

Browse through the gallery for all of the production photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
the outsiders broadway musical photos 01
the outsiders broadway musical photos 02
the outsiders broadway musical photos 03
the outsiders broadway musical photos 04
the outsiders broadway musical photos 05
the outsiders broadway musical photos 06
the outsiders broadway musical photos 07
the outsiders broadway musical photos 08
the outsiders broadway musical photos 09
the outsiders broadway musical photos 10
the outsiders broadway musical photos 11
the outsiders broadway musical photos 12
the outsiders broadway musical photos 13

Photos: Matthew Murphy
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Broadway