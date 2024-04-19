Matty Healy's Aunt Reveals His Thoughts on Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

One of Matty Healy‘s family members is opening up about The 1975 singer’s reaction to Taylor Swift‘s new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Many fans believe that Taylor alludes to her one-month fling with Matty on the album. Tracks such as “Fortnight,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” appear to describe the pair’s brief, yet controversial, romance.

Amid all the speculation and fan theories surrounding The Tortured Poets Department, Matty‘s aunt Debbie Dedes shared how he’s taking it all in.

“Nothing surprises him anymore,” she told the Daily Mail on Friday (April 19). “He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on.”

Since breaking up with Taylor, Matty has started dating model Gabbriette Bechtel.

“He’s very happy in his new relationship,” Debbie stated, “So I’m sure he will be focusing on that.”

