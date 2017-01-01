Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg Coupled Up in Times Square for New Year's Eve 2017!

Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg were together for New Year’s Eve once again in the heart of Times Square!

The 44-year-old radio personality co-hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 alongside Ryan Seacrest and she had Donnie by her side to kiss at the stroke of midnight!

Jenny took to Twitter on late Saturday night (December 31) to send a happy birthday message to one of Donnie‘s New Kids on the Block bandmates.

“Happy Birthday @joeymcintyre, and #HappyNewYear2017 from your two favorite EP’s! #NYE #JoeyMacProject,” she tweeted.