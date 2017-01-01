Top Stories
Sun, 01 January 2017 at 1:42 am

Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg Coupled Up in Times Square for New Year's Eve 2017!

Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg Coupled Up in Times Square for New Year's Eve 2017!

Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg were together for New Year’s Eve once again in the heart of Times Square!

The 44-year-old radio personality co-hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 alongside Ryan Seacrest and she had Donnie by her side to kiss at the stroke of midnight!

Jenny took to Twitter on late Saturday night (December 31) to send a happy birthday message to one of Donnie‘s New Kids on the Block bandmates.

“Happy Birthday @joeymcintyre, and #HappyNewYear2017 from your two favorite EP’s! #NYE #JoeyMacProject,” she tweeted.
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg couple up in times square 01
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg couple up in times square 02
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg couple up in times square 03
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg couple up in times square 04
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg couple up in times square 05
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg couple up in times square 06
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg couple up in times square 07
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg couple up in times square 08
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg couple up in times square 09
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg couple up in times square 10

Photos: ABC, Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy

