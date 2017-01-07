Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? Meet Longtime Love Kelly Stafford!

Matthew Stafford is one of the NFL’s top rated quarterbacks and is playing in the NFL playoffs tonight with his team the Detroit Lions…but now it’s time for us to put the spotlight on his wife, Kelly Stafford!

The couple began dating in college (they both attended Georgia), and got married in 2015.

Matthew plays for the Detroit Lions and Kelly is a big supporter of her hubby. This is not his first playoff game – but Matthew is looking for his first playoff win today! The Lions have traveled to Seattle to play in a wildcard NFL playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Be sure to check out the entire playoffs schedule this weekend if you missed it.

Kelly is close to giving birth to the couple’s first children – twin girls!

Click through the slideshow for some facts about Kelly Stafford…