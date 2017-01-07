Top Stories
Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes She's Joining Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello Reacts

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 3:00 pm

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? Meet Longtime Love Kelly Stafford!

Next Slide »

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? Meet Longtime Love Kelly Stafford!

Matthew Stafford is one of the NFL’s top rated quarterbacks and is playing in the NFL playoffs tonight with his team the Detroit Lions…but now it’s time for us to put the spotlight on his wife, Kelly Stafford!

The couple began dating in college (they both attended Georgia), and got married in 2015.

Matthew plays for the Detroit Lions and Kelly is a big supporter of her hubby. This is not his first playoff game – but Matthew is looking for his first playoff win today! The Lions have traveled to Seattle to play in a wildcard NFL playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. Be sure to check out the entire playoffs schedule this weekend if you missed it.

Kelly is close to giving birth to the couple’s first children – twin girls!

Click through the slideshow for some facts about Kelly Stafford…
Just Jared on Facebook
who is matt staffords wife meet kelly stafford 01
who is matt staffords wife meet kelly stafford 02
who is matt staffords wife meet kelly stafford 03
who is matt staffords wife meet kelly stafford 04
who is matt staffords wife meet kelly stafford 05

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Football, Kelly Stafford, Matthew Stafford

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's social media stats are through the roof after her return - TMZ
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren't splitting up - Gossip Cop
  • Was Camila Cabello already replaced by Fifth Harmony? - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Fisher's urn was shaped like a Prozac pill - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds wants Deadpool at the Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Megyn Kelly hosted the final episode of The Kelly File - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here