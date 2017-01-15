'Hidden Figures' Dominates Box Office Weekend!

Hidden Figures is at the top of this weekend’s box office with a whopping $20.5 million earned!

The film, which stars Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer, and Taraji P. Henson, is projected to make $25.3 over the long weekend, Variety reports.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone‘s La La Land came in at number two this weekend with $14.5 earned. Animated hit Sing came in third, earning $13.8 this weekend.

Rounding out the top five are Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with $13.7 and The Bye Bye Man with $13.3 coming in at fourth and fifth, respectively.

Ben Affleck‘s Live By Night only made $5.4 million at the box office with disappointing numbers. Martin Scorsese’s Silence also did not perform well with only $2 million earned.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??