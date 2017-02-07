Katy Perry Teases New Project with Video Clue - Watch Now!

Katy Perry just teased a brand new project on Twitter by releasing a video!

The 32-year-old entertainer posted a video with the caption, “NEW CLUE: FEB 10,” with two emoji hearts.

Fans believe this could indicate the release of her rumored single titled “Chained to the Rhythm,” but there’s been no other confirmation.

Watch the Twitter video below, and sound off in the comments on what you think the clue could be referencing!

If you missed it, it was just announced that Katy will perform at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday.