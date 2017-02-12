Lorde & Kelsea Ballerini Shine at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party

Lorde and Kelsea Ballerini rocked the red carpet at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party tonight!

The singers both stepped out in long, shimmery dresses for the event held at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.

They were joined by Charlie Puth, DNCE (Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee), and The Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall).

Kelsea – who is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 Grammys tomorrow against The Chainsmokers – also brought along her fiance Morgan Evans. The two looked head over heels for each other!

“Grammy week brunches in the city of angels 😊,” Lorde captioned the Twitter photo below earlier in the day.

grammy week brunches in the city of angels 😊 pic.twitter.com/VJEDFM8f1e — Lorde (@lorde) February 12, 2017

FYI: Kelsea is wearing a Berta dress, L.K. Bennett heels, and Csarite and Graziela jewelry.