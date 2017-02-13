Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Find Out! (Spoilers!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Lady Gaga's Boyfriend Christian Carino Joins Her at Grammys 2017 After Party!

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Ed Sheeran Was Turned Away from a Grammys Party

Mon, 13 February 2017 at 7:52 pm

Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless in 'The Bad Batch' Trailer - Watch Now!

Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless in 'The Bad Batch' Trailer - Watch Now!

Jason Momoa is showing off his buff body in a trailer for his upcoming film The Bad Batch.

The flick also stars Suki Waterhouse and Keanu Reeves and was written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour.

The film follows a girl who is dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilized society and is captured by a savage band of cannibals. As she adjusts to life in “the bad batch” she realizes that being good or bad mostly depends on who you’re standing next to.

The Bad Batch is set to be released on June 23rd.

Check out the entire trailer below…


The Bad Batch Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Jason Momoa, Movies, Suki Waterhouse, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here