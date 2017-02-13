Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless in 'The Bad Batch' Trailer - Watch Now!

Jason Momoa is showing off his buff body in a trailer for his upcoming film The Bad Batch.

The flick also stars Suki Waterhouse and Keanu Reeves and was written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour.

The film follows a girl who is dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilized society and is captured by a savage band of cannibals. As she adjusts to life in “the bad batch” she realizes that being good or bad mostly depends on who you’re standing next to.

The Bad Batch is set to be released on June 23rd.

Check out the entire trailer below…



The Bad Batch Trailer