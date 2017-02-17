Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Fri, 17 February 2017 at 4:23 pm

'Conjuring 2' Spin-Off 'The Nun' Gets Release Date

'Conjuring 2' Spin-Off 'The Nun' Gets Release Date

Fans of the 2016 horror film The Conjuring 2 – which killed it at the box office – can now mark their calendars with the release date of its spin-off, The Nun!

The Nun centers around the demon nun character from The Conjuring 2.

New Line Cinema has set the release date for the supernatural thriller on July 13, 2018 (yes, that’s Friday the 13th)!

The movie will be directed by Corin Hardy (who also directed The Hallow) with a screenplay written by Gary Dauberman and James Wan.

No official cast members have been announced yet.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: The Conjuring 2
Posted to: Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brooklyn Beckham breaks his arm while on family vacation - TMZ
  • Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are not dating - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran releases a new song on his birthday - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out the set pics of the Love Actually sequel - Lainey Gossip
  • Chris Colfer will star in sci-fi TV drama Indigo - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here