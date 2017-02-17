'Conjuring 2' Spin-Off 'The Nun' Gets Release Date

Fans of the 2016 horror film The Conjuring 2 – which killed it at the box office – can now mark their calendars with the release date of its spin-off, The Nun!

The Nun centers around the demon nun character from The Conjuring 2.

New Line Cinema has set the release date for the supernatural thriller on July 13, 2018 (yes, that’s Friday the 13th)!

The movie will be directed by Corin Hardy (who also directed The Hallow) with a screenplay written by Gary Dauberman and James Wan.

No official cast members have been announced yet.