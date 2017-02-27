Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 12:59 am

'Moonlight' Team Accepts Best Picture After Wrong Winner Announced in Huge Oscars Mistake (Video)

'Moonlight' Team Accepts Best Picture After Wrong Winner Announced in Huge Oscars Mistake (Video)

Barry Jenkins and Moonlight producer Adele Romanski accept their awards for Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The Moonlight team accepted the award after the wrong winner was announced in a huge mistake. The wrong envelope was given to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway and they instead re-announced the winner for Best Actress, which went to La La Land‘s Emma Stone.

“Even in my dreams this could not be true. But to hell with dreams, I’m done with it, because this is true. Oh my goodness,” Barry, the film’s director and screenwriter, said. “And I have to say, it is true, it’s not fake. We’ve been on the road with these guys for so long and that was so gracious, so generous of them. My love to La La Land.”
Just Jared on Facebook
moonlight team accepts best picture after wrong winner announced 01
moonlight team accepts best picture after wrong winner announced 02
moonlight team accepts best picture after wrong winner announced 03
moonlight team accepts best picture after wrong winner announced 04
moonlight team accepts best picture after wrong winner announced 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Barry Jenkins, Moonlight, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here