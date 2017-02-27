'Moonlight' Team Accepts Best Picture After Wrong Winner Announced in Huge Oscars Mistake (Video)

Barry Jenkins and Moonlight producer Adele Romanski accept their awards for Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The Moonlight team accepted the award after the wrong winner was announced in a huge mistake. The wrong envelope was given to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway and they instead re-announced the winner for Best Actress, which went to La La Land‘s Emma Stone.

“Even in my dreams this could not be true. But to hell with dreams, I’m done with it, because this is true. Oh my goodness,” Barry, the film’s director and screenwriter, said. “And I have to say, it is true, it’s not fake. We’ve been on the road with these guys for so long and that was so gracious, so generous of them. My love to La La Land.”