Penn Badgley Marries Domino Kirke in NYC Courthouse Wedding!

Penn Badgley is a married man!

The 30-year-old actor and entertainer wed Domino Kirke – the sister of Girls actress Jemima Kirke – on Monday (February 27) in Brooklyn, New York at a courthouse. Several were around to document the wedding on social media including sister Lola Kirke.

“When someone gets married in a courthouse, it’s really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called “Pants,” as Cassius goes for “That Dude from #incubus” and Jemima experiments with “Off to Therapy!” Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you,” Lola wrote on Instagram.

Another friend posted a photo of the happy couple. Congrats!