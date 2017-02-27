Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 4:06 pm

Penn Badgley Marries Domino Kirke in NYC Courthouse Wedding!

Penn Badgley Marries Domino Kirke in NYC Courthouse Wedding!

Penn Badgley is a married man!

The 30-year-old actor and entertainer wed Domino Kirke – the sister of Girls actress Jemima Kirke – on Monday (February 27) in Brooklyn, New York at a courthouse. Several were around to document the wedding on social media including sister Lola Kirke.

“When someone gets married in a courthouse, it’s really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called “Pants,” as Cassius goes for “That Dude from #incubus” and Jemima experiments with “Off to Therapy!” Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you,” Lola wrote on Instagram.

Another friend posted a photo of the happy couple. Congrats!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Domino Kirke, Penn Badgley, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here