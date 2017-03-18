Top Stories
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend & Kids

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 6:41 pm

Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Bill Murray Support Their Sons at NCAA Tournament!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bill Murray are their sons’ biggest fans!

The 56-year-old Veep star and her husband Brad Hall‘s son Charlie plays for Northwestern University’s basketball team. The duo was spotted attended Northwestern’s game against Gonzaga University on Saturday (March 18) in Salt Lake City, Utah.

CHECK OUT: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cheers on Son Charlie at College Basketball Game!

Bill was spotted rooting from the stands as he attended the Xavier University’s – where his son Luke is the assistant coach – game against Maryland University on Thursday night (March 16) in Miami, Florida

Check out the clip below of Bill Murray celebrating Xavier University’s win this week!
Photos: Getty
