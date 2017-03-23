Sweden's Prince Carl Philip & Princess Sofia Expecting Second Child

The Swedish royal family will be getting a new addition this fall!

Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia announced that they are expecting their second child, due in September!

“We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family,” the couple said through the Swedish Royal Court.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have been married since 2015 and welcomed their first child, Alexander, in April of 2016.

Congratulations to Philip and Sofia!