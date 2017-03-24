Top Stories
Adam Sandler Will Make Four More Movies for Netflix

Adam Sandler Will Make Four More Movies for Netflix

Adam Sandler Will Make Four More Movies for Netflix

Adam Sandler has signed a deal to make four more original movies for Netflix!

The 50-year-old actor signed a four movie deal with the streaming service in 2014 and he has released two of them so far, The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over. While Netflix doesn’t release viewership numbers, the company says these are the two most-watched original films to debut on the service.

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them,” Adam said in a statement (via Variety). “I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Adam‘s next Netflix movie, Sandy Wexler, debuts on April 14.
Photos: WENN
