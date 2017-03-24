Adam Sandler Will Make Four More Movies for Netflix

Adam Sandler has signed a deal to make four more original movies for Netflix!

The 50-year-old actor signed a four movie deal with the streaming service in 2014 and he has released two of them so far, The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over. While Netflix doesn’t release viewership numbers, the company says these are the two most-watched original films to debut on the service.

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them,” Adam said in a statement (via Variety). “I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Adam‘s next Netflix movie, Sandy Wexler, debuts on April 14.