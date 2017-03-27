Eminem's Daughter Hailie is All Grown Up at Age 21! (Photos)

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Scott just recently turned 21 and she looks all grown up in new photos that she has shared on Instagram.

Hailie, who made headlines when she graduated high school with honors, is currently a student at Michigan State University. From the photos on her social media page, it looks like she has a handsome college boyfriend!

“Feeling extra lucky today ☘️,” Hailie captioned a photo with her man on St. Patrick’s Day.

When she turned 21 a few months ago, Hailie shared a photo with her beau and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side).”

Hailie‘s mom is Eminem‘s ex-wife Kim Mathers, who he married twice and split from in 2006.