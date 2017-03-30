Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Responds to Haley's 'Modern Family' Shocker

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Looks Nothing Like Him &amp; The Internet Is Freaking Out

Lamar Odom Gives Shocking Interview About Drug Use

How Does the 'Dance Moms' Cast Feel About Abby Lee Miller's Exit?

Thu, 30 March 2017 at 10:21 am

Mandy Moore Reacts To Wild 'Frozen' and 'Tangled' Fan Theory

Mandy Moore Reacts To Wild 'Frozen' and 'Tangled' Fan Theory

Mandy Moore (aka the voice of Rapunzel) has shared her thoughts on the wild fan theory that claims Frozen‘s Anna and Elsa’s parents died on the way to Tangled‘s Rapunzel and Flynn’s wedding.

“That’s a pretty morbid fan theory,” the 32-year-old This Is Us star told TVLine of the Tangled-adjacent shipwreck theory. “It feels like someone is really reaching into Lost territory or something… There is no connection, as far as I know, but I don’t think there’s any connection, no. But sure, people can imagine what they will all day, that’s their prerogative.”

Pictured: Mandy joining host Minka Kelly, Marqus Molinari and Johnny Wujek at FASHIONABLE’s Equal Pay Day Kick-off Dinner held at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood.

Equal Pay Day raises awareness of the gender pay gap. The day is chosen to demonstrate how far women must work into the year to earn the equivalent of men’s wages from the year prior. This year, Equal Pay Day falls on Tuesday, April 4th.


