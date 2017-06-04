Top Stories
'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

'One Love Manchester' Benefit - Full Coverage Here

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Lionel Richie's Bassist Stabs Himself After Taking Edibles

Sun, 04 June 2017 at 4:21 pm

Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus Sing Together at 'One Love Manchester' (Video)

Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus Sing Together at 'One Love Manchester' (Video)

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus teamed up for a touching performance of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The longtime friends previously sang the song together for the Happy Hippie Foundation videos and they needed a little help with the lyrics for this performance.

Miley said that she had the lyrics on the side of the stage to help her out!

During the performance, Miley and Ariana took a dance break and showed off some cute dance moves on stage.

Ariana also performed the song “Better Days” with her tourmate Victoria Monet.

Click inside to watch the other video…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BBC
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, One Love Manchester Benefit

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West may be designing a Calabasas high school's new jerseys - TMZ
  • The first few details of 13 Reasons Why season 2 have been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanessa Williams, 54, shows off her killer bikini bod - Wetpaint
  • T.J. Miller breaks his silence on leaving Silicon Valley - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sarah Palin is slamming Kathy Griffin - Gossip Cop