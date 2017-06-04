Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus Sing Together at 'One Love Manchester' (Video)

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus teamed up for a touching performance of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday (June 4) in Manchester, England.

The longtime friends previously sang the song together for the Happy Hippie Foundation videos and they needed a little help with the lyrics for this performance.

Miley said that she had the lyrics on the side of the stage to help her out!

During the performance, Miley and Ariana took a dance break and showed off some cute dance moves on stage.

Ariana also performed the song “Better Days” with her tourmate Victoria Monet.

