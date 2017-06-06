Top Stories
George &amp; Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 11:33 am

'This Is Us' Does 'Billy on the Street': Mandy Moore Gets Asked Out, Milo Ventimiglia Isn't Objectified & More - Watch Now!

'This Is Us' Does 'Billy on the Street': Mandy Moore Gets Asked Out, Milo Ventimiglia Isn't Objectified & More - Watch Now!

Billy on the Street is back with an all new video featuring the cast of This is UsMilo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley!

This is the first time Billy has ever escorted multiple celebs around in one of his videos and we couldn’t have asked for a better cast! During the video, Billy introduces the cast to various New Yorkers. At one point, Mandy gets asked out by a guy and in another moment, a woman says she does not want to objectify Milo in any way.

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Billy Eichner, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Pharrell Williams helped grant the wish of a young fan with cancer - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is talking about ex Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • There's more details about the Game of Thrones spin-off - Wetpaint
  • 13 Reasons Why won't be holding back for season two - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mariah Carey doesn't have two boyfriends! - Gossip Cop