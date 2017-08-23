Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Robert Downey Jr. on 'Infinity War' Set!

Gwyneth Paltrow is going to be in the upcoming movie Avengers: Infinity War as Pepper Potts!

The 44-year-old actress spent the day on set with her former Iron Man co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau on Tuesday (August 22) at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Ga.

“Infinity Trinity … #infinitywar 📸and street cred @jimmy_rich represent @marvelstudios and @therealstanlee …” Robert captioned the photo on Instagram.

Gwyneth previously appeared as Pepper in the recent Marvel movie Spider-Man: Homecoming and she also had scenes in the first Avengers movie in 2012.