Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 2:22 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Robert Downey Jr. on 'Infinity War' Set!

Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Robert Downey Jr. on 'Infinity War' Set!

Gwyneth Paltrow is going to be in the upcoming movie Avengers: Infinity War as Pepper Potts!

The 44-year-old actress spent the day on set with her former Iron Man co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau on Tuesday (August 22) at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Ga.

“Infinity Trinity … #infinitywar 📸and street cred @jimmy_rich represent @marvelstudios and @therealstanlee …” Robert captioned the photo on Instagram.

Gwyneth previously appeared as Pepper in the recent Marvel movie Spider-Man: Homecoming and she also had scenes in the first Avengers movie in 2012.
Photos: Getty
