Cassadee Pope Dishes on 'Savage' Breakup Song About Ex Rian Dawson

Cassadee Pope and her ex-fiance Rian Dawson split back in July and it sounds like she is turning her heartbreak into music.

The 27-year-old former The Voice winner says that she just wrote a “savage” breakup song.

“I actually wrote one just recently that’s pretty, it’s almost a little savage,” Cassadee told ET. “Yeah, it’s a little raw, emotionally. So, I’m like, I might have to throw that guy in there.”

Cassadee says that putting the song out into the world makes her feel “super uncomfortable.”

“It was one of those sessions where I was like, ‘I can’t write about anything else today. I have to write this because it’s all I can think about and it’s been a hard day,’” she said about the writing process. “So I got it out in a song. It was such a raw moment … it’s just very symbolic and shows where I am in my life and that’s important to me.”