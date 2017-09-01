Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017 at 6:13 pm

Jane Fonda Looks So Glamorous with Robert Redford at Venice Film Festival Premiere!

Jane Fonda looks amazing on the red carpet at the premiere of her film Our Souls at Night during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 1) at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

The 79-year-old actress was joined by another legendary actor at the event – her co-star Robert Redford.

Jane accepted the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the event!

FYI: Jane is wearing a Marchesa dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Rene Caovilla clutch, and Pomellatto jewelry.

20+ pictures inside of Jane Fonda and Robert Redford at the premiere…

