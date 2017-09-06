Jaden Smith Joins the Guys of 'Stranger Things' at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Jaden Smith suits up as he arrives on the red carpet for the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday night (September 5) at the Tate Modern in London, England.

The 19-year-old model and actor was joined at the event by Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

Make sure you check out the trailer for Stranger Things season 2 here before it starts streaming on Netflix on October 27!

FYI: Jaden is wearing a Louis Vuitton tux while carrying a Louis Vuitton x Supreme bag.

15+ pictures inside of the guys arriving at the awards event…