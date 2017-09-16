The Crown's Claire Foy & Matt Smith Attend BAFTA's Pre-Emmys Tea Party

Claire Foy couples up with her The Crown co-star Matt Smith as they attend BBC America’s BAFTA TV Party on Saturday afternoon (September 16) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The stars of the hit Netflix show were joined at the event by their co-star Vanessa Kirby.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Foy

Other stars at the pre-Emmys party included Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Camilla Luddington, and Jordan Gavaris.

Claire is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Crown during tomorrow night’s Emmy Awards.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…