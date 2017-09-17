Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:05 pm

Alec Baldwin Offers His Emmy Award to Donald Trump!

Alec Baldwin Offers His Emmy Award to Donald Trump!

Alec Baldwin just won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series!

The 59-year-old won the award for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live – and even offered his award to the president!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alec Baldwin

“I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” Alec said as he received his award.

Alec went on to thank his wife Hilaria for standing by him as he dressed up as Trump each weekend.

“I want to thank my wife – my wife and I had three children in three years, and we didn’t have a child last year during the SNL season,” Alec joked. “I wonder if there is a correlation there – you put that orange wig on, it’s birth control, trust me.”

FYI: Hilaria is wearing a Badgley Mischka gown.

10+ pictures inside of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin arriving at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
alec baldwin dedicates his emmys win to donald trump 01
alec baldwin dedicates his emmys win to donald trump 02
alec baldwin dedicates his emmys win to donald trump 03
alec baldwin dedicates his emmys win to donald trump 04
alec baldwin dedicates his emmys win to donald trump 05
alec baldwin dedicates his emmys win to donald trump 06
alec baldwin dedicates his emmys win to donald trump 07
alec baldwin dedicates his emmys win to donald trump 08
alec baldwin dedicates his emmys win to donald trump 09
alec baldwin dedicates his emmys win to donald trump 10
alec baldwin dedicates his emmys win to donald trump 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Alec Baldwin, Emmy Awards, Hilaria Baldwin

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr