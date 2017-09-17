Alec Baldwin Offers His Emmy Award to Donald Trump!

Alec Baldwin just won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series!

The 59-year-old won the award for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live – and even offered his award to the president!

“I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” Alec said as he received his award.

Alec went on to thank his wife Hilaria for standing by him as he dressed up as Trump each weekend.

“I want to thank my wife – my wife and I had three children in three years, and we didn’t have a child last year during the SNL season,” Alec joked. “I wonder if there is a correlation there – you put that orange wig on, it’s birth control, trust me.”

FYI: Hilaria is wearing a Badgley Mischka gown.

