Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Helps Kick Off Women's Amateur World Cup Soccer Tournament 2017!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau rocks an UNDP Goodwill Ambassador t-shit while attending the 2017 Global Goal Women’s Amateur World Cup Soccer Tournament on Tuesday (September 19) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor, who plays dashing anti-hero Jamie Lannister in the worldwide smash series Game of Thrones, helped blow the whistle on poverty at the Global Goals World Cup held at the Brooklyn Expo Center.

Nikolaj‘s stint as a referee was to support the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, also called the Global Goals, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

“There are 17 Global Goals responding to every important challenge, from poverty to climate change to gender inequality. No matter which challenge you believe to be the greatest facing our world, one of the goals is designed to overcome it,” Nikolaj said in a statement. “I hope everyone will be inspired to back the Global Goals and join me in changing the planet. I love meeting the inspiring women who were taking part in the Global Goals World Cup today. They have come from far and wide to show the world just how important real and positive change is to them.”