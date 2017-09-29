Lana Del Rey & Jhene Aiko Unite After Announcing 'LA to the Moon Tour'!

Fresh off announcing she’s hitting the road in support of her latest No. 1 LP Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey steps out to attend the H.O.M.E. by Martell event hosted by Jhene Aiko on Thursday (September 28) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old entertainer and Jhene herself were joined at the event by Jamie Foxx, Kelis, Lester Walker and Jon Gray.

Jhene is set to join Lana as the opening act for tour dates from Minneapolis to Boston, and Kali Uchis will open from Toronto to Las Vegas.

‘I will be joining Lana Del Rey for 5 dates on her LA to the Moon Tour 💚 can’t wait to see you there!,” Jhene captioned with her Instagram post.