Miley Cyrus & Adam Sandler Cover 'No Freedom' to Honor Las Vegas Shooting Victims - Watch Now

Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting with a very special performance.

The duo took the stage on The Tonight Show for a duet of Dido’s “No Freedom” on Monday night (October 2).

“This morning we woke up to the news of another senseless shooting — this time in Las Vegas. In the face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world. We’re here to entertain you tonight and that’s what we’re going to do,” Jimmy Fallon said during the show’s opening.

Later, Miley took to her Twitter to thank Adam, who was a scheduled guest on the show, for joining her on stage.

“No Love without Freedom…No Freedom without LOVE ❤️ Thank you so much to Adam Sandler for joining me tonight in remembering all those lost and singing lyrics that I believe are so important at this time….#LandOfTheFree #StopTheViolence #GivePeaceAChance,” Miley wrote.

Check out their entire performance below…