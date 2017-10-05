Peter Kraus Gets a Second Chance at Love on 'Bachelor Winter Games'

Peter Kraus, the runner up on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette and considered a huge fan favorite of the season, will be returning for the new Bachelor Nation show, The Bachelor Winter Games!

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted the news about the brand new show to his followers.

“I will be making a major announcement regarding #TheBachelor in the next couple hours!!!!!,” he tweeted. Over an hour later, he posted, “Yes, Peter will be looking for love– and going for the gold– on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!!”

“Plus, sexy international Bachelors and Bachelorettes from the dozens of countries that also produce #TheBachelor…,” he added.

No other information, including premiere date, was revealed just yet.