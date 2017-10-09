Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Taylor Swift Has Been Stalking Her Fans on Instagram & They're Freaking Out!

Peta Murgatroyd Weighs In on Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey's 'DWTS' Drama

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Mon, 09 October 2017 at 8:52 pm

Nikki Bella Shares Her Emotional Recovery Story with 'DWTS' Dance - Watch Now!

Nikki Bella Shares Her Emotional Recovery Story with 'DWTS' Dance - Watch Now!

Nikki Bella stands next to her hunky and shirtless partner Artem Chigvintsev following an incredible performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old WWE diva did a dance about her recovery from nearly breaking her neck during the show’s Most Memorable Year Night.

Nikki‘s contemporary dance set to the tune of Rachel Platten‘s “Fight Song” utilized silks, which judge Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out are much harder to master than it looks.

The dance earned the team 24 points out of 30, their highest score yet!
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
