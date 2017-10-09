Nikki Bella Shares Her Emotional Recovery Story with 'DWTS' Dance - Watch Now!

Nikki Bella stands next to her hunky and shirtless partner Artem Chigvintsev following an incredible performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 9) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old WWE diva did a dance about her recovery from nearly breaking her neck during the show’s Most Memorable Year Night.

Nikki‘s contemporary dance set to the tune of Rachel Platten‘s “Fight Song” utilized silks, which judge Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out are much harder to master than it looks.

The dance earned the team 24 points out of 30, their highest score yet!