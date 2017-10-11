Mandy Moore Hits Back at Photoshop Accusations: 'I Have Never'

Mandy Moore has no time for rude commenters.

When the 33-year-old This Is Us actress uploaded a series of photos backstage from her appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on her Instagram on Tuesday (October 10), some commenters started suggesting that Mandy altered the photos to appear slimmer.

“Not nice or true. Do better,” she wrote to one in her comments.

Mandy then updated the photo’s caption to include a formal clap back: “And ps: I am 5’10 and a size 6. I have NEVER photoshopped pictures. That’s not what I’m about. If you’re going to be rude about people’s bodies, go elsewhere,” she wrote. Go Mandy!

