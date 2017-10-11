Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 2:05 am

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 'Thor' Premiere

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth hit the red carpet for a rare public appearance at the Thor: Ragnarok world premiere on Tuesday (October 10) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The couple stepped out to support Liam‘s older brother Chris Hemsworth, who stars in the Marvel superhero film.

Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha were also at the premiere, as were Chris‘ wife Elsa Pataky and the brothers’ parents.

Miley just made history on The Voice by becoming the first coach to ever have an all-female team!

10+ pictures inside of Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, and more at the premiere…

