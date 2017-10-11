Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 1:11 am

Tom Hiddleston Sports Scruffy Beard at 'Thor 3' Premiere

Tom Hiddleston Sports Scruffy Beard at 'Thor 3' Premiere

Tom Hiddleston puts his scruffy look on display while hitting the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie Thor: Ragnarok on Tuesday (October 10) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old actor is reprising his role at Loki in the film, but he’s surprised he’s still playing the character.

“It is a source of constant surprise to me that I’m still here,” Tom said in a recent interview with Times of India. “I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it’s been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions.”
Just Jared on Facebook
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 01
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 01
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 02
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 02
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 03
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 03
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 04
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 04
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 05
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 05
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 06
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 06
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 07
tom hiddleston sports scruffy beard at thor premiere 07

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Thor: Ragnarok, Tom Hiddleston

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr