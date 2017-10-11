Tom Hiddleston Sports Scruffy Beard at 'Thor 3' Premiere

Tom Hiddleston puts his scruffy look on display while hitting the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie Thor: Ragnarok on Tuesday (October 10) at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old actor is reprising his role at Loki in the film, but he’s surprised he’s still playing the character.

“It is a source of constant surprise to me that I’m still here,” Tom said in a recent interview with Times of India. “I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it’s been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions.”