Gwyneth Paltrow & Kate Hudson Dazzle in Michael Kors at Golden Heart Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned in a shimmery silver dress at the 2017 Annual Golden Heart Awards!

The 45-year-old actress – who recently came forward as a victim of Harvey Weinstein – stepped out for the event benefiting God’s Love We Deliver on Monday (October 16) in New York City.

She paired the elegant gown with matching silver heels.

Gwyneth was joined by fellow actress Kate Hudson, turning heads in a bold red dress featuring a strap across one shoulder.

Kate completed her look with a matching red clutch and nude-colored pumps.

God’s Love We Deliver is a charity that focuses on “improving the health and well-being of men, women and children living with serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition,” according to their website.

“🙏🏼❤️🏃🏻📦 #godslovewedeliver,” Gwyneth captioned the Instagram selfie below, in which she strikes a pose at the event alongside writer Derek Blasberg and model Ashley Graham.

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

FYI: Gwyneth and Kate are both wearing Michael Kors. They snapped some photos with the designer, which you can see in our gallery below.