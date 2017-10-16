Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 10:12 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow & Kate Hudson Dazzle in Michael Kors at Golden Heart Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow & Kate Hudson Dazzle in Michael Kors at Golden Heart Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow stunned in a shimmery silver dress at the 2017 Annual Golden Heart Awards!

The 45-year-old actress – who recently came forward as a victim of Harvey Weinstein – stepped out for the event benefiting God’s Love We Deliver on Monday (October 16) in New York City.

She paired the elegant gown with matching silver heels.

Gwyneth was joined by fellow actress Kate Hudson, turning heads in a bold red dress featuring a strap across one shoulder.

Kate completed her look with a matching red clutch and nude-colored pumps.

God’s Love We Deliver is a charity that focuses on “improving the health and well-being of men, women and children living with serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition,” according to their website.

“🙏🏼❤️🏃🏻📦 #godslovewedeliver,” Gwyneth captioned the Instagram selfie below, in which she strikes a pose at the event alongside writer Derek Blasberg and model Ashley Graham.

FYI: Gwyneth and Kate are both wearing Michael Kors. They snapped some photos with the designer, which you can see in our gallery below.
Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow and kate hudson dazzle in michael kors at goldren heart awards 01
gwyneth paltrow and kate hudson dazzle in michael kors at goldren heart awards 02
gwyneth paltrow and kate hudson dazzle in michael kors at goldren heart awards 03
gwyneth paltrow and kate hudson dazzle in michael kors at goldren heart awards 04
gwyneth paltrow and kate hudson dazzle in michael kors at goldren heart awards 05
gwyneth paltrow and kate hudson dazzle in michael kors at goldren heart awards 06
gwyneth paltrow and kate hudson dazzle in michael kors at goldren heart awards 07
gwyneth paltrow and kate hudson dazzle in michael kors at goldren heart awards 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr