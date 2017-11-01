Top Stories
Channing Tatum & Wife Jenna Dress Up As Jack & Sally from 'Nightmare Before Christmas' for Halloween!

Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum totally nailed their couples-themed Halloween costume this year!

The 37-year-old actor and the 36-year-old dancer/actress went as Jack Skellington and Sally – the iconic characters from 1993 cult classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas. This is Halloween! This is Halloween!

“When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack. Happy Halloween everyone π,” Jenna captioned with her Instagram post.

Jenna also shared a photo of their 4-year-old daughter Everly on Twitter with the caption, “Trick or treating light up costumes FTW ππΌππΌ,” as they took ventured around town.


