Wendy Williams Opens Up About Fainting on Live TV: 'It Was a Beautiful Fall'

Wendy Williams is talking about her scary fainting moment on live television on Tuesday (October 31).

The 53-year-old daytime TV host spoke to Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach about the experience during an ABC News interview published on Friday (November 3), during which she admitted she was “scared to death.”

“I was dehydrated according to the paramedics,” Wendy said. “I’m a woman of a particular age…I’m also going through menopause.”

Wendy also explained her thought process as it was happening: “Fall pretty, cause this will never happen again, and go down with the crown,” she said, referring to the Statue of Liberty costume she was wearing. “For people watching, when they saw me, you know, put my head, my hand up, it’s cause I’m trying to make sure my crown is there.”

“It was a beautiful fall. Unfortunately, we went to commercial … so nobody saw it,” she joked.

She assured fans that the doctor has given her the all-clear: “I have no pain. My head doesn’t hurt. I don’t have a lump on my head. I never got one headache.”

And she refuses to miss a show, including her upcoming milestone 1,500th episode later this month (November 13): “That’s why I got up off the floor and came out here and closed out the show. You’re only as good as your last performance.”

To watch the full interview, head to Yahoo.com.