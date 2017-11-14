Top Stories
Chad Michael Murray Responds to 'One Tree Hill' Showrunner's Harassment Allegations

Taylor Swift Performs 'New Year's Day' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Gigi Hadid Gets Her Family's Support at Glamour Women of the Year Awards!

How Often Do Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West See Their Surrogate?

Tue, 14 November 2017 at 8:59 am

'One Tree Hill' Men Support Show's Women After Sexual Harassment Claims Against Showrunner

Some of the men of One Tree Hill have come forward to support the women on the show after sexual harassment claims were made against showrunner Mark Schwahn.

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and 15 other women who worked on the show in some capacity released a letter, which stated “Schwahn’s behavior over the duration of the filming of One Tree Hill was something of an ‘open secret.’ Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally.”

Alum of the show, including Bryan Greenberg, Austin Nichols, and James Lafferty, are speaking out in support.

Click inside to read the men’s response to the women’s powerful letter…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Austin Nichols, Bryan Greenberg, James Lafferty, One Tree Hill, Stephen Colletti

