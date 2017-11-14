'One Tree Hill' Men Support Show's Women After Sexual Harassment Claims Against Showrunner
Some of the men of One Tree Hill have come forward to support the women on the show after sexual harassment claims were made against showrunner Mark Schwahn.
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and 15 other women who worked on the show in some capacity released a letter, which stated “Schwahn’s behavior over the duration of the filming of One Tree Hill was something of an ‘open secret.’ Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally.”
Alum of the show, including Bryan Greenberg, Austin Nichols, and James Lafferty, are speaking out in support.
Click inside to read the men’s response to the women’s powerful letter…
Shocked and saddened to hear what the women of OTH had to endure. I’m proud of them for speaking up. I support them fully. And I hope that their courage to tell the truth, will help put an end to the pervasive culture of harassment in the work place. There’s no place for it.
— Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) November 14, 2017
— James Lafferty (@ThisIsLafferty) November 14, 2017
I stand with all my OTH sisters. We have to change. We have to be better. All of us. This is unacceptable.
— AUSTIN NICHOLS (@AustinNichols) November 14, 2017
I want to acknowledge the women of OTH who have penned their letter with deep wounds from a culture unacceptable for anyone, at any age, and in any business.
I have the utmost respect of your position in righting the wrongs you have endured. I stand for you, for better…
— Stephen Colletti (@StephenColletti) November 14, 2017