Mark Wahlberg & Will Ferrell Bring 'Daddy's Home 2' To London!

Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell and the cast of Daddy’s Home 2 stepped out for the London premiere!

The two actors and their co-stars Mel Gibson and John Lithgow hit the festive red carpet on Thursday night (November 16) at Vue West End in London, England.

Earlier in the week, the cast premiered the film in Ireland.

In the sequel to the 2015 hit comedy, Brad (Will) and Dusty (Mark) must deal with their intrusive fathers (John and Mel, respectively) during the holidays.

Daddy’s Home 2 is currently in theaters.

15+ pictures inside of the Daddy’s Home 2 cast at the premiere…

