Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter has released a statement in response to rape accusations made against him by former Dream singer Melissa Schuman.

Melissa says that Nick forced her to have sex with him when she was 18 and still a virgin.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally,” Nick said in a statement to People.

After the incident, Melissa says she signed with Nick‘s manager and she ended up recording a duet with the singer.

“This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm,” Nick added.