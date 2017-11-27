Meghan Markle Talks About Meeting Queen Elizabeth (Video)

In her first joint interview with fiance Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle opened up for the first time about meeting Queen Elizabeth!

The 36-year-old Suits star says that she has met the Queen “a couple times.”

“It’s incredible. I think, you know, A.) To be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me, so that when I met her, I had such a deep understanding and, of course, incredible respect for being able to have that time with her, and we’ve had a really… she’s an incredible woman,” Meghan said.

Harry added, “And the Corgis took to you straightaway. For the last 33 years being barked at, this one walks in, absolutely nothing. Just wagging tails, and that’s just like – ugh.” Meghan said that Queen’s beloved dogs were “laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet.”

