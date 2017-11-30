Bette Midler Accused Geraldo Rivera of Groping Her in Newly Resurfaced Interview

Bette Midler made an allegation against Geraldo Rivera back in 1991 that has only just resurfaced in the wake of a series of sexual harassment allegations over the past few months.

During an interview with Barbra Walters, Bette explained that Geraldo was “unseemly.”

“Geraldo and his producer came to do an interview with me, in the ’70s, the early ’70s. And this was when he was very, sort of, hot. And he and his producer left the crew in the other room, they pushed me into my bathroom, they broke two poppers and pushed them under my nose and proceeded to grope me.”

“I did not offer myself up on the altar of Geraldo Rivera. He was… he was unseemly,” she continued.

Geraldo wrote about the experience in his 19991 memoir Exposing Myself: “We were in the bathroom, preparing for the interview, and at some point I put my hands on her breasts,” he wrote.

Watch the interview below.