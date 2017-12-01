'Stranger Things' Renewed by Netflix for a Third Season!

Get ready to return to the Upside Down, because Stranger Things will be coming back a third season!

The massively popular supernatural show will be returning for a third season, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The return date is not yet known.

“Our kids are aging. We can only write and produce the show so fast. They’re going to be almost a year older by the time we start shooting season three. It provides certain challenges. You can’t start right after season two ended. It forces you to do a time jump. But what I like is that it makes you evolve the show. It forces the show to evolve and change, because the kids are changing. Even if we wanted it to be static and we wanted to continually recycle the same storyline — and we don’t — we would be unable to, just because the kids are changing,” Matt Duffer told THR.

“Last year, we had a lot of little cliffhangers at the end of the season. We didn’t want to do that again. We didn’t want to box ourselves in for season three. We wanted to be able to start season three on a very clean slate.”

We can’t wait for the next season to begin!