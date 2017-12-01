Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub &amp; Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Ed Sheeran Discusses Grammys 2018 Snub & Remixing 'Perfect' With Beyonce!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 11:17 am

'Stranger Things' Renewed by Netflix for a Third Season!

'Stranger Things' Renewed by Netflix for a Third Season!

Get ready to return to the Upside Down, because Stranger Things will be coming back a third season!

The massively popular supernatural show will be returning for a third season, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The return date is not yet known.

“Our kids are aging. We can only write and produce the show so fast. They’re going to be almost a year older by the time we start shooting season three. It provides certain challenges. You can’t start right after season two ended. It forces you to do a time jump. But what I like is that it makes you evolve the show. It forces the show to evolve and change, because the kids are changing. Even if we wanted it to be static and we wanted to continually recycle the same storyline — and we don’t — we would be unable to, just because the kids are changing,” Matt Duffer told THR.

“Last year, we had a lot of little cliffhangers at the end of the season. We didn’t want to do that again. We didn’t want to box ourselves in for season three. We wanted to be able to start season three on a very clean slate.”

We can’t wait for the next season to begin!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Stranger Things

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr
  • Notification

    Good, the first two seasons were great.