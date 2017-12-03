Cate Blanchett & Keira Knightley Go Glam for London Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Cate Blanchett and Keira Knightley look so chic at the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards held at the Theatre Royal on Sunday (December 3) in London, England.

Also joining the pair at the event were E’ Allison Williams, The Mummy‘s Annabelle Wallis, actresses Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cressida Bonas (who also happens to be Prince Harry‘s ex girlfriend), Cush Jumbo, Helen McCrory, and model Poppy Delevingne.

Anna Wintour was also seen hitting the red carpet. Anna and Cate are co-hosting alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda.

FYI: Cate is wearing Alexander McQueen. Keira is wearing a Valentino dress and bag, Chanel fine jewels and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes.