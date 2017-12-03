Top Stories
Netflix Has Canceled All of These Original Series

Netflix Has Canceled All of These Original Series

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Riverdale's Martin Cummins (aka Sheriff Keller) Has a Ridiculously Ripped Body!

Riverdale's Martin Cummins (aka Sheriff Keller) Has a Ridiculously Ripped Body!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 1:13 am

Kate McKinnon Returns as Hillary Clinton on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Kate McKinnon Returns as Hillary Clinton on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Hillary Clinton has made her return to Saturday Night Live!

Kate McKinnon brought back her fan-favorite portrayal of the former Democratic presidential nominee on the sketch show’s Saturday night (December 2) cold open.

Alec Baldwin as President Trump was visited by the spirits of Michael Flynn (Mikey Day), Billy Bush (Alex Moffatt), and Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) in a Christmas Carol style skit.

“You Donald have given me the greatest Christmas gift of all – sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise!” Kate as Hillary says to Alec as Trump.

Watch the cold opening below!

White House Christmas Cold Open – SNL
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Hillary Clinton, Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a pre-nup? - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift just debuted "End Game" live for the first time - Just Jared Jr
  • Geraldo Rivera has apologized to Bette Middler - TooFab
  • Production has been halted on Bryan Singer's Queen biopic - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell just shared her Pretty Little Liars audition tape - Just Jared Jr