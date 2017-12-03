Kate McKinnon Returns as Hillary Clinton on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Hillary Clinton has made her return to Saturday Night Live!



Kate McKinnon brought back her fan-favorite portrayal of the former Democratic presidential nominee on the sketch show’s Saturday night (December 2) cold open.



Alec Baldwin as President Trump was visited by the spirits of Michael Flynn (Mikey Day), Billy Bush (Alex Moffatt), and Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) in a Christmas Carol style skit.

“You Donald have given me the greatest Christmas gift of all – sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise!” Kate as Hillary says to Alec as Trump.

Watch the cold opening below!