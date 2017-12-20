Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 5:11 pm

Michael Jackson's Estate Shuts Down Wade Robson's Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Michael Jackson's Estate Shuts Down Wade Robson's Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Michael Jackson‘s estate successfully beat Wade Robson‘s sexual abuse lawsuit.

The court found that the 35-year-old choreographer filed his complaint four years too late, failing to meet legal requirements for an exception to the time limit. Wade has indicated that he will appeal the court’s decision, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The California judge ruled on Tuesday (December 19) that the companies controlled by Michael‘s estate are not liable for the allegations of childhood sexual abuse.

Wade first sued in 2013, claiming he was abused for nearly a decade, and that his companies facilitated the behavior.

“The Estate of Michael Jackson believes the court made the correct decision in dismissing Wade Robson’s claim against it. In my opinion Mr. Robson’s allegations, made twenty plus years after they supposedly occurred and years after Mr. Robson testified twice under oath – including in front of a jury – that Michael Jackson had never done anything wrong to him were always about the money rather than a search for the truth,” said Howard Weitzman, the attorney representing Michael’s estate, on Wednesday (December 20) to THR.

“I respect but disagree with the Court’s ruling and will be challenging it through the appellate courts. I am determined to see this case through to a determination on the factual merits by a jury of 12,” Wade told THR in a statement through his attorney.
Photos: Getty Images
