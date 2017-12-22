Top Stories
Fri, 22 December 2017

Zach Gilford & Kiele Sanchez Welcome First Child - Find Out Her Name!

A big congratulations are in order for Zach Gilford and his wife Kiele Sanchez!

The 35-year-old Friday Night Lights actor and the 40-year-old Kingdom actress – who also co-starred in The Purge: Anarchy – have welcomed their first child into the world.

Their daughter Zeppelin Adele Gilford was born on November 29 in Los Angeles, People reports. (Adele is after Zach’s grandmother.)

“It’s been a long, painful journey for us,” the couple told the outlet. “Zeppelin is the light of our lives.”

The exciting news comes after Zach and Kiele announced back in October 2015 that they had sadly lost a baby due to a late-term miscarriage.

We can’t wait to see more of Zeppelin!
