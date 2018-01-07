Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 9:54 am

Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Stop By Art of Elysium Gala

Celeb couple Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix walked the red carpet separately at the 2018 Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Joaquin walked the red carpet with his sisters, Rain and Summer Phoenix, at the star-studded event ahead of tonight’s 2018 Golden Globes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rooney Mara

Be sure to stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the entire Globes broadcast to bring you the best red carpet and show moments!

FYI: Rooney is wearing Givenchy at the event.
