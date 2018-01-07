Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 9:44 pm

Salma Hayek & Ashley Judd Stand Strong Together at Golden Globes 2018!

Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd are standing strong together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two have a history together: they co-starred in 2002′s Frida, and they’ve both called out Harvey Weinstein with allegations of harassment.

Together, they stand united on the red carpet wearing black as part of the Time’s Up initiative to combat gender inequality, power abuse and harassment.

“With my date @ashley_judd heading to the #GoldenGlobes , as usual we are kind of tardy, even though #TimesUp !! Con mi amiga #AshleyJudd listas de negro para los @goldenglobes,” Salma wrote on her Instagram with a video of the two holding hands. Watch below!

FYI: Salma is wearing a Balenciaga dress, Sophia Webster shoes and Harry Winston jewelry. Ashley is wearing and Elie Saab dress, Martin Katz jewelry and Charlotte Olympia shoes.
