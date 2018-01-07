Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:16 pm

Sterling K. Brown Makes History at Golden Globes 2018, Gives Inspiring Speech (Video)

Sterling K. Brown Makes History at Golden Globes 2018, Gives Inspiring Speech (Video)

Sterling K. Brown poses with his trophy in the press room after winning at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his work on This Is Us. He became the first black actor to win an award in this category!

“I’ve never been the first brother to do anything,” Sterling said in his acceptance speech. “I was the fourth black student council president, was the fourth JV captain to my basketball team. Finally, to be the first of something is really interesting because I never considered my self to be a trailblazer. I just try to stay in my truth all the time. If I come from a place of truth, that’s all I can do.”

“I can’t worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anybody else. I’m honored at HFPA that they took upon a character from a little network television show where we have 42 min and 30 seconds to tell the same kind of story that other people get to do in 60 minutes. I feel a tremendous amount of pride and I look forward to seeing somebody else stand up here holding this trophy, not 75 years from now,” he added.

FYI: Sterling is wearing an Isaia tuxedo and shirt, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Chopard accessories.

15+ pictures inside of Sterling K. Brown at the Golden Globes…

Just Jared on Facebook
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 01
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 02
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 03
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 04
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 05
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 06
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 07
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 08
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 09
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 10
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 11
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 12
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 13
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 14
sterling k brown golden globes 2018 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Sterling K Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr