Sterling K. Brown Makes History at Golden Globes 2018, Gives Inspiring Speech (Video)

Sterling K. Brown poses with his trophy in the press room after winning at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actor won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his work on This Is Us. He became the first black actor to win an award in this category!

“I’ve never been the first brother to do anything,” Sterling said in his acceptance speech. “I was the fourth black student council president, was the fourth JV captain to my basketball team. Finally, to be the first of something is really interesting because I never considered my self to be a trailblazer. I just try to stay in my truth all the time. If I come from a place of truth, that’s all I can do.”

“I can’t worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anybody else. I’m honored at HFPA that they took upon a character from a little network television show where we have 42 min and 30 seconds to tell the same kind of story that other people get to do in 60 minutes. I feel a tremendous amount of pride and I look forward to seeing somebody else stand up here holding this trophy, not 75 years from now,” he added.

Our #GoldenGlobes winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama is @SterlingKBrown for @NBCThisisUs! pic.twitter.com/GifkzKK77v — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

FYI: Sterling is wearing an Isaia tuxedo and shirt, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Chopard accessories.

